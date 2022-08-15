ñol

Tesla Teases New Supercomputer For Self-Driving Data Crunching

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 15, 2022 4:46 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • During Tesla's Autonomy Day event, the company shared its dissatisfaction with current powerful compute offerings.
  • Musk said the company needs hardware solely focused on the task of labeling data for its self-driving software.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently joked on Twitter about it being wild if a "car company" ends up having the most powerful supercomputer on earth.

This was in response to him saying the company would ramp up the rollout of Dojo, the company's autonomous vehicle training supercomputer that is being phased in next year. 

