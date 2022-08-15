Tesla Teases New Supercomputer For Self-Driving Data Crunching

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently joked on Twitter about it being wild if a "car company" ends up having the most powerful supercomputer on earth.

This was in response to him saying the company would ramp up the rollout of Dojo, the company's autonomous vehicle training supercomputer that is being phased in next year.

Would be pretty wild if a “car company” made the most powerful supercomputer on Earth … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2022

And now, in a new recruiting bid, as shared by Electrek, Tesla has shared a new picture of its current supercomputer setup, which is belived to rank as the seventh best in the world.

Tesla is sponsoring the @MLSysConf, come visit our booth for opportunities on the AI team and see our hardware.

We have recently upgraded our GPU supercomputer (photo) to 7360 A-100(80GB) GPUs, making it Top-7 by gpu-count. Reach out to build #1: https://t.co/mPiOOb8CJg pic.twitter.com/VN5orhbtLy — Tim Zaman (@tim_zaman) August 12, 2022

During Tesla's Autonomy Day event, the company shared its dissatisfaction with current powerful compute offerings.

Musk said the company needs hardware solely focused on the task of labeling data for its self-driving software, and so Tesla is going to design what it needs in-house.

Dojo will also presumably be used to power Tesla's robot assistant AI. The robot, known as Optimus for now, is expected to be unveiled at Tesla's AI Day 2 event in September.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.