 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What CEO Jim Farley Has To Say About The Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup's EPA Range

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
What CEO Jim Farley Has To Say About The Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup's EPA Range

With Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) the only company currently delivering an electric pickup, competition is sorely wanting in the segment. Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning is coming soon — and with some impressive specs.

Range is top of mind when it comes to an electric vehicle, and a large, heavy vehicle like a pickup truck takes a lot of energy and a big battery to make it far. Ford was aiming for a rated 300 miles of range on the new F-150 EV. But, as a surprise to the CEO, the company surpassed that goal by 20 miles.

This is for the extended range variant of the pickup. The standard range will only be able to achieve around 230 miles per charge, which customers can expect to be nearly half the available range if towing anything substantial. 

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

How Coinbase Short Sellers Can Learn From Tesla
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
Ford CEO Praises Customer For Using Transit Van To Rescue Moms, Babies In Ukraine
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford, And Alibaba Look Trifling
EV Week In Review: Musk Muses Over 'Master Plan Part 3,' Price Hikes Order Of Day Amid Input Cost Inflation, Ford Lays Out Europe EV Plans And More
How Long Will It Take Rivian To Get Back To Its IPO Price?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com