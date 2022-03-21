What CEO Jim Farley Has To Say About The Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup's EPA Range

With Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) the only company currently delivering an electric pickup, competition is sorely wanting in the segment. Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning is coming soon — and with some impressive specs.

Range is top of mind when it comes to an electric vehicle, and a large, heavy vehicle like a pickup truck takes a lot of energy and a big battery to make it far. Ford was aiming for a rated 300 miles of range on the new F-150 EV. But, as a surprise to the CEO, the company surpassed that goal by 20 miles.

Final EPA-estimated range for F-150 Lightning: �XLT, Lariat & Pro trims = 320 miles w/ extended range. 230 for standard.

�Platinum trim = 300 miles That's 20 more miles than our initial target for ER. Congrats to @Ford engineers who keep making #F150Lightning even better! pic.twitter.com/ktPey2Hm11 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 21, 2022

This is for the extended range variant of the pickup. The standard range will only be able to achieve around 230 miles per charge, which customers can expect to be nearly half the available range if towing anything substantial.

Photo courtesy of Ford.