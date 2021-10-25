Facebook's Apps Used To Groom 5,000 UK Children: Report

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is in the midst of another controversy — this time after reports the firm's social media services have been involved in over 5,000 child grooming crimes since 2017.

What Happened: According to a CNET report, the United Kingdom charity National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is urging Facebook to disclose its internal research on child abuse incidents.

The charity said it saw the need for such disclosure after finding that local police recorded 5,120 child grooming crimes on Facebook-owned apps since 2017 — an average of 24 incidents per week.

The NSPCC obtained the data through freedom of information requests to police forces in England and Wales concerning Sexual Communication with Child offenses — defined in United Kingdom law in 2017.

The charity believes the cases discovered are "just the tip of the iceberg" since the number of grooming crimes that go unreported is expected to be much higher.

The report follows Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) threatening to remove Facebook's Instagram social media app in late September. The reason: the photo-centered social media platform was allegedly involved in large-scale human trafficking and featured real-life human-for-sale ads with photos.

FB Price Action: Facebook shares gained 1.26% Monday, closing at $328.69.