Tesla Owners Complain Of Autopilot Chimes Being Too Loud, Annoying

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Tesla Owners Complain Of Autopilot Chimes Being Too Loud, Annoying

One of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) most popular features is its Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) modes. When enabled, the car can keep speed and hold the lane, even going around bends in the road without the driver needing to do anything but pay attention.

The $10,000 FSD option also enables the car to change lanes, take highway exits and interchanges and stop at stop signs and traffic lights.

Every time the system is enabled or disabled, an audible chime lets you know, along with visual cues on the screen. And while an audible chime seems like an obvious addition to keep drivers aware of the current state of the car, some customers are complaining that it is far too loud. 

In a thread titled "SERENITY NOW" on the Tesla Motors Club forum, an owner shares his frustrations with the loud alerts, especially when on a road trip with his wife is trying to sleep in the passenger seat. Several comments were in agreement with this sentiment. Owners suggest that when a turn signal is used, the annoying chime is not needed. 

If the FSD package is not purchased, the driver must disable Autopilot to change lanes, resulting in more loud chimes when the system is disabled and then reenabled once in the new lane. 

Another person who drove a 2015 Tesla Model S complains that their new Model Y Autopilot chimes are far too loud compared to their older Tesla, showing that the volume may not have always been as high as it is set now.

Some systems, such as Ford' BlueCruise, have no audible chime at all, relying only on visual cues to make the driver aware of the car's state of enabled driver assist features. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs

