Hands On The Wheel! Tesla Launches Full Self Driving Beta Request Button

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched a button allowing its car users to request access to the beta testing program of its full self-driving software.

What Happened: According to a tweet published on Saturday by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the button allowing to request access to the full self-driving beta program will be pushed to vehicles in an over-the-air software update tonight.

Although, full self-driving software version 10.1 “needs another 24 hours of testing” so it will not be released before tomorrow night. The announcement follows recent reports that Tesla cars will monitor and judge its users' driving capabilities and only allow good drivers to access its full self-driving beta testing program.

The release will be available to customers who have purchased the $10,000 software upgrade, and those who have purchased a subscription from Tesla for about $100 to $200 per month.

Why It's Important: The software in question also finds itself amid renewed controversy, as the San Francisco County Transportation Authority raised concerns that its name is misleading since it claims that it in fact is an advanced driver assistance program, not an autonomous vehicle system.

Similarly, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also recently described Tesla's use of the term “full self-driving” in its driver-assistance technology as “irresponsible.”

