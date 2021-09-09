Like it or not, advertising technology has revolutionized the way brands connect with their audiences and the way advertisers and publishers interact with each other.

This is why any advertiser or publisher worth their salt should really have a solid understanding of what AdTech is and how it works.

Shazir Mucklai, CEO of Imperium Group says, “Yes, it’s complicated and yes, it’s in a constant state of flux. Now, instead of an advertiser in Chicago (or the advertiser’s agency) calling up a newspaper and placing an order for a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Tribune, that same brand would want to buy ad space on multiple publisher websites and only for site visitors that would be likely to buy their product.”

Publishers on the other hand suddenly had tons of ad space on their hands – and the number of publishers itself exploded.

In order to connect the two sides of the advertising equation, there needed to be technical solutions that could handle the enormous number of advertisers and publishers wanting to do business together.

Enter Sveiborg.

Sveiborg is a programmatic media-buying platform developing artificial intelligence to improve marketing ROI in digital media. The company says it uses artificial intelligence to optimize ad campaigns. As for Imperium Group, it offers PR, media placements, tools for buying and targeting ads, and for optimizing the content of those ads.

“The acquisition of Sveiborg brings omnichannel creativity and AI-enabled decisioning together under one roof, providing our clients with a self-service predictive marketing platform that optimizes campaigns across the entire media plan,” said Imperium Group CEO, Shazir Mucklai.

Sveiborg’s DSP, DMP, and all the AI-powered analytics had helped make the embattled company a Wall Street darling. Imperium Group is an American public relations and marketing consultancy firm, founded in 2016 by, Shazir Mucklai. It is currently run by Shazir Mucklai. Imperium Group generates over 15 million impressions a month for its clients.

