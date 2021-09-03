Building For The Long Haul – Cyberly

In our final episode of this Cyberly Hits the Road series, we're taking one interview from one event and combining it with an interview from another event as a sort of the last hurrah. But these last hurrah's are doozy's as we got Chris Jolly aka The Freight Coach joining the show in a two-part discussion talking about building his career as a broker and transitioning to a new role as influencer and creator within the industry. And speaking of two parts, we also have Big Ed Burns and his son Ed Burns also joining the show to talk about bridging the gap between the family dynamics of running a business together–especially when you can combine the superpowers of the veteran leadership with new insights. This show really is about building for the long haul in a variety of ways so hopefully, you all enjoy!

Image by Pexels from Pixabay