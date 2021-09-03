 Skip to main content

Improving Sustainability Through Automation – Net-Zero Carbon
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 03, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Robert Brown, Senior Director of External Affairs at TuSimple, joins Tyler Cole to unpack how automating heavy-duty trucking can impact overall supply chain sustainability. From fuel savings and freight efficiency to reduced maintenance costs and alternative fuels, the discussion covers a wide range of green impacts.

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

