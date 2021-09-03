Improving Sustainability Through Automation – Net-Zero Carbon
Robert Brown, Senior Director of External Affairs at TuSimple, joins Tyler Cole to unpack how automating heavy-duty trucking can impact overall supply chain sustainability. From fuel savings and freight efficiency to reduced maintenance costs and alternative fuels, the discussion covers a wide range of green impacts.
Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay
Posted-In: carbon emissions Freight Freightwaves Partner Content sustainability truckingTech General