Video Shows Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into Building, Walk Away

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) prides itself on making some of the safest vehicles available. The company regularly releases safety reports to share data about how safe its cars are. A video recently posted to YouTube shows the "safety" of the Tesla Model Y in action.

Posted on YouTube channel Richh Vlogs, a person gets into the driver's seat of the Model Y and quickly accelerates off camera. Soon after, they come speeding back in the other direction, through a parking lot, before bouncing over some bumps.

The Model Y is briefly airborne as the person loses control, and eventually crashes into a building. It's hard to stop the car while its wheels aren't touching the ground after all.

The filmer makes their way to the accident scene to see the Model Y halfway into a building. There is glass surrounding the car, but the driver says "I'm good" as he collects his items and steps out of the vehicle.