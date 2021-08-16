Elon Musk Shares A List Of Improvements For FSD Beta V9.2

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working towards fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving; the software just needs to catch up to the task.

The company has recently switched to Tesla Vision removing the radar from its self-driving hardware, with the FSD Beta update Version 9. Every two weeks, Tesla has been updating its software for its small set of beta testers, and has recently released V9.2. But this release came with a list of improvements that has not been seen before.

CEO Elon Musk posted the list of improvements for this version, and also gave a glimpse of improvements that will come in future versions.

The most exciting improvements seem to be a faster acceleration after turning, and improvements in "VRU" (vulnerable road users like pedestrians or cyclists) detection, meaning the car will better be able to predict how to interact with these individuals. Musk's post always gives technical details on how some improvements were made, and that parts of the neural net has been updated with double the amount of data compared to previous versions.

Benzinga's Take: While Tesla keeps chipping away at autonomous vehicles, it's nice to see the company stick to its update timelines. While test drivers still need to be ready to take over at all times according to Tesla, the company is hopeful frequent updates will lead to a wide release of its self-driving software soon.

Photo courtesy of TeslaA