Icetea Labs And Polygon Cooperate To Launch GameFi, A Hub For Game Finance

The blockchain gaming industry is currently sitting at all-time highs for active users, funding, and new projects launched. In fact, in the first half of 2021, blockchain gaming companies raised a whopping $476 million from investors, with the total value of these deals totaling nearly $50 billion. While the nascent industry is not immune to challenges, it is an industry that simply can’t be ignored anymore.

The ecosystem has been matured by unique play-to-earn models that have seen revenue generation incorporated into gameplays across various platforms and decentralized apps. Equally impressive is the vast amount of resources being allocated to building out the infrastructure needed to take game finance to the next level, which arguably means global adoption that rivals traditional gaming economies.

Two companies at the forefront of this movement are Icetea Labs and Polygon Technology, who have recently announced a collaboration to launch GameFi, a play-to-earn yield guild, and launchpad that will serve as a hub for game finance. This includes blockchain gamers, investors, and traders. In the future, GameFi will help users access a marketplace to trade gaming assets cross-platform, helping propel future linked play-to-earn ecosystems. This aggregator will also allow gamers to access all of their favorite games from one place while tracking their earning and gaming performance.

Under this collaboration, Icetea Labs will be responsible for establishing and operating GameFi and their acceleration arm that will support blockchain games. This process will include the recruitment of quality game studios, first focusing on the Vietnamese market, to help guide them towards blockchain. Icetea Labs Founder Thi Truong explains, “The Vietnamese market is one of the fastest-growing and promising mobile-first gaming markets in the world and dedicating more resources to the development and exposure of new games in the market is a strategic first step for us and Polygon.”

Under the agreement, newly launched games will be encouraged to be built on the Polygon Network and Polygon will help new games with marketing, development grants, deployments on Polygon, introductions to other games and resources, and connection with Polygon Studios and funds. Combined, both parties will provide all necessary resources for existing or new games to strategically launch a blockchain game and connect with each respective global community.

Prior to launching GameFi, Icetea Labs launched popular blockchain games including Faraland, Step Hero, and Kaby Arena. For interested companies, more information will soon be released on how to connect with GameFi.

Image Sourced from Pixabay