Tesla Vision Autopilot Software to Be Improved Next Week Via Software Update

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working to make its Full Self Driving (FSD) driving software fully autonomous. The company believes ultimately cameras will be the answer, and recently removed the radar from its Model 3 and Y vehicles, calling the update Tesla Vision

When Tesla first releases a new Autopilot software, it will sometimes reduce the capabilities until safety is proven. With Tesla Vision, the company reduced the maximum speed from 90mph to 75mph. But next week that top speed will be lifted.

This change will allow the software to cruise at the speed limit in all of the U.S. besides certain roads in Texas that have a speed limit of 85mph.

Benzinga's Take: Slowly Tesla is moving towards its goal of a vision-based, fully autonomous driving platform. A new update to Tesla's FSD Beta program is also underway, with the company removing the radar from the limited software that allows the car to fully drive itself from point A to point B with only a driver monitor. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Tesla Model 3 Courtesy of Tesla)

