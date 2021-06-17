Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Honor Lower Plaid Model S Price After Canceling Plaid+

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled the refreshed Model S in January, it offered three trims: Long Range, Plaid, and Plaid+. The LR and Plaid were supposed to come out in February, but were delayed with initial Plaid deliveries not happening until June.

Shortly before the Plaid delivery event, Tesla canceled the production and orders of its Plaid+ variant, which was supposed to go over 500 miles on a single charge. It left those with orders waiting for the Plaid+ in a bit of a limbo.

Shortly after canceling the Plaid+, Tesla increased the price by $10,000.

The biggest problem was not everyone with a Plaid+ order had yet changed their order to the normal Plaid, if they wanted to switch to that trim.

So some customers were angry they did not get a chance to switch their order and were being asked to pay $10,000 more than if they had switched their order a day earlier.

Fair enough — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 17, 2021

Now CEO Elon Musk is on Twitter fixing that issue. In a request to allow Plaid+ order holders to pay the original Plaid price, Musk responded "Fair enough."

It's another example of Musk being the public relations department of Tesla, after the company eliminated their PR department last year.

(Photo of Tesla Model S courtesy of Tesla.)