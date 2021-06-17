fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Honor Lower Plaid Model S Price After Canceling Plaid+

byBenzinga EV Insights
June 17, 2021 5:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Honor Lower Plaid Model S Price After Canceling Plaid+

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled the refreshed Model S in January, it offered three trims: Long Range, Plaid, and Plaid+. The LR and Plaid were supposed to come out in February, but were delayed with initial Plaid deliveries not happening until June. 

Shortly before the Plaid delivery event, Tesla canceled the production and orders of its Plaid+ variant, which was supposed to go over 500 miles on a single charge. It left those with orders waiting for the Plaid+ in a bit of a limbo.

Shortly after canceling the Plaid+, Tesla increased the price by $10,000.

The biggest problem was not everyone with a Plaid+ order had yet changed their order to the normal Plaid, if they wanted to switch to that trim.

So some customers were angry they did not get a chance to switch their order and were being asked to pay $10,000 more than if they had switched their order a day earlier.

 

Now CEO Elon Musk is on Twitter fixing that issue. In a request to allow Plaid+ order holders to pay the original Plaid price, Musk responded "Fair enough."

It's another example of Musk being the public relations department of Tesla, after the company eliminated their PR department last year. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Tesla Model S courtesy of Tesla.)

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Tech

Related Articles

Will Tesla Resume Bitcoin Transactions Now That Miners Clean Energy Usage Exceeds 50% In China?

What Happened: Over the weekend, crypto markets rallied after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would resum read more

How The New Tesla Model S Increases Range, Even WIth A Smaller Battery

The first thing many people look for when shopping for an electric vehicle is range. While it takes much longer to recharge an electric vehicle, it should be able to complete all or most of your daily miles on a single charge. read more

Elon Musk On Tesla Rivals' Numbers Says 'Manufacturing Is So Hard' And Companies Have His 'Respect'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that companies building things have his “utmost respect” as manufacturing is “so hard.” read more

This Crypto Startup Aims To Become 'The Greenest Blockchain' To Fight Rising Environmental Concerns

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is focusing on its green credentials and hoping to attract the attention of environmentally-conscious companies, such as Elon Musk's electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more