Elon Musk Confirms New Model S Software Update Will Make Interior Even Quieter

One critique of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles is that although there is reduced noise due to the lack of an internal combustion engine, a lower build quality leads to more road and wind noise entering the cabin at high speeds, leading to a less luxurious feel when compared with similarly priced vehicles.

But with Tesla's new Plaid Model S, Tesla hopes to change this reputation.

Along with a higher quality build, Tesla has added noise cancelation technology. Microphones near the driver's and passenger's heads will detect road noise and then speakers in the same area will play a noise-canceling background sound to drown it out.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that a software update is coming to the new Model S to upgrade the HVAC system. This improvement will make the interior even quieter. He was responding to a video demonstrating the cabin of the Model S is already incredibly quiet.

New HVAC firmware coming soon that will make it quieter — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

In recent videos posted by owners, it seems Tesla's Model S refresh is a hit. People seem to be happy with the redesign choices and performance of the new car.

The Plaid Model S can be ordered on Tesla's website for $129,990. It has a 0-60 time of 1.99s, and an all electric range of 390 miles.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Tesla Model S courtesy of Tesla.)