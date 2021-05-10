Jenny Harrington Weighs In On Tech Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said there is an opportunity to make money in the tech space. We had a massive leadership from the FAANG stocks until eight months ago, but we don't need their leadership anymore for the tech space to do well, she said.

She owns in her growth portfolio stocks like Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), VMware (NYSE: VMW) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) and these stocks have done well this year.

She isn't concerned about recent downgrades of Intel due to loss of market share because there is a shortage of chips and all the players in the space are going to do well. Intel is going to earn $18.9 billion this year while AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) are going to make $2.6 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively, so Harrington would rather own the largest and the cheapest stock in the space.