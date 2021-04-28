Drone Flyover Shows Tremendous Number Of Tesla Models 3 and Y Ready For Delivery

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is increasing deliveries every quarter. Production of the mass-market Model 3 and Model Y are ramping up in Shanghai, and the vehicles will soon be built at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, as well.

During a drone flyover, Twitter user @bentv_sh found a startling amount of Model 3 and Y vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai. Fresh out of production, these vehicles are being stored in the parking lot waiting to be delivered to new owners.

"Because of the 'brake incident' at the Shanghai Auto Show, the Shanghai factory has upgraded security measures, and today's flight was stopped by factory security personnel, and the aerial footage was requested to be deleted, sorry! The pictures are surviving today #ElonMusk" pic.twitter.com/9PSDDnNsjO — 乌瓦 (@bentv_sh) April 28, 2021

Tesla sold more than 180,000 Model 3 and Y vehicles in Q1 of 2021, a record number of vehicle deliveries for the company. Tesla expects to only increase deliveries and production as the year goes on. Tesla could possibly sell more than 1 million cars this year for the first time, according to a rumored phone call from Musk as reported in Torque News.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo Model Y courtesy of Tesla)