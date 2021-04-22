How 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Blowing Up Verdansk Map Can Help Activision Blizzard Strengthen Position In Battle Royale Market

Millions of players have spent countless hours playing "Call of Duty: Warzone" on the game’s flagship map, Verdansk. Today, nukes and zombies hit Verdansk, and the game will be forever changed, as noted by Polygon.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, online video games have seen a huge rise in popularity. Few have benefited from this more than Activision Blizzard’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) Call of Duty: Warzone.

What Is Warzone? Warzone is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale game. Battle royale games burst onto the video game scene, popularized by games like "Player Unkown Battle Ground" and "Fortnite." In Warzone, players can play alone, with a partner, or in a “squad.” The squads fight it out until there is only one remaining.

Statista, a website that tracks business data, reported that not only the number of players of Warzone have risen but also the number of viewers on streaming services such as Twitch. Even now, more than a year after Warzone’s initial release, it is one of the most-viewed games on Twitch.

What Transpired Wednesday? On Wednesday, Warzone hosted a long-awaited in-game event. In the event, a nuke hit Verdansk and wiped out the virtual city that has hosted the majority of the gameplay of Warzone for the past year. Now, players only have one map option: a night-time version of Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island is a smaller version of Verdansk, allowing for quicker games. These small changes and map updates might help Activison maintain its position on the battle royale market.

For investors, it is very appealing that Activison’s free-to-play version of Call of Duty is performing so well. Because it’s free to play, players are easily drawn in and then have the option to buy in-game purchases such as upgraded skins and weapons. The free game also leads many players to buy the full version of Call of Duty games, which can range from $60-$80 depending on the version.

Price Action: Activision stock traded down 1.37% on Wednesday at $93.18 a share. The company is expected to report earnings in a couple of weeks, on May 4.