Apple May Dump iPhone Mini, Massively Upgrade Camera With 2022 Lineup: Report

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) 5G-enabled iPhone 12 launch in late 2020 kicked off a super cycle that is expected to continue.

Even as Cupertino is riding the success of the smartphone's latest iteration, rumors concerning future lineups are flowing fast.

Good Riddance To iPhone Mini? Apple will likely rollout 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2022, with two high-end and two low-end models, Apple Insider said, citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities.

The company could leave out the 5.4-inch iPhone with the product refresh in 2022, the analyst reportedly said.

The Mini version of the iPhone 12 iteration fared below expectations in terms of volume as consumer preference shifts away from smaller-sized smartphones.

Related Link: Survey: Apple's Share Of Smartphone Market Remains At All-Time High

Big iPhone Camera Upgrade Ahead? Apple's flagship iPhone is set to see a major camera overhaul in 2022, according to Kuo.

The high-end model of iPhone 14 will likely have a 48-megapixel CMOS sensor for wide-angle camera module duties, Kuo reportedly said in a note.

"We believe that the new 2H22 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously."

With the 12-megapixel output, the CMOS image sensor pixel size of the 2022 iPhone models would be significantly larger than Apple's latest iPhone models and existing Android phones, the analyst said.

It is close to the specs of a digital still camera, he added.

The analyst expects the high-end phones of 2022 to be capable of recording 8K video, which is likely to give a better user experience.

AAPL Price Action: At last check, Apple shares were 1.85% higher at $134.48.

Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021