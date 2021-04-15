Tesla Sends In-Car Notification To Some Model 3 Owners Over Possible Problem

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are considered some of the smartest on the road. One of the features is the driver-assist software that allows the car to mostly drive itself under supervision. While parked the vehicles often receive free software updates, adding new features, games, or even increasing efficiency.

Now Electrek is reporting Tesla is using the vehicle's internet connection to send a message to a small group of Model 3 owners in Germany who may need some glue reapplied to the cabin because of the possibility of water leaking in.

Some model 3 owners in germany received this message on their screen. The message states that the car has to come into the SeC to get checked. Some glue might have been applied incorrectly and water could get into the cabin. Pretty convenient way of notifying affected owners. pic.twitter.com/5WXO2sipEo

— Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) April 13, 2021

Tesla cannot diagnose the problem remotely, so the warning was sent to targeted vehicles within a certain production date range. If owners notice anything wrong, or just want to get it checked out, they know Tesla will be ready to check the vehicle and apply the appropriate fix.

(Model 3 photo courtesy of Tesla.)