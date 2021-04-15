 Skip to main content

Tesla Sends In-Car Notification To Some Model 3 Owners Over Possible Problem

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are considered some of the smartest on the road. One of the features is the driver-assist software that allows the car to mostly drive itself under supervision. While parked the vehicles often receive free software updates, adding new features, games, or even increasing efficiency.

Now Electrek is reporting Tesla is using the vehicle's internet connection to send a message to a small group of Model 3 owners in Germany who may need some glue reapplied to the cabin because of the possibility of water leaking in.

Tesla cannot diagnose the problem remotely, so the warning was sent to targeted vehicles within a certain production date range. If owners notice anything wrong, or just want to get it checked out, they know Tesla will be ready to check the vehicle and apply the appropriate fix. 

(Model 3 photo courtesy of Tesla.)

