Tesla Model 3 Is The Bestselling Car in Austria in March

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) had record deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, supplying 184,800 vehicles to customers. Countries from around the world have contributed to this number, with Tesla outpacing the electric vehicle competition in Norway with the Model 3 as the top-seller. Also of note are that China's deliveries are up 207%, and in Japan, up 1,300%.

Tesmanian shared that the Tesla Model 3 was the bestselling vehicle in Austria in March, selling 1,127 which represents 3.8% of all vehicles sold. Tesla's Model 3 has a 33% share of the market with 2nd place going to the Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) ID.4 at a 12.3% share.

All-electric vehicle registrations were up to 11.6% in the country compared with 4.4% in March one year earlier.

These statistics are quite the achievement as Tesla looks to dominate not just the EV market, but show that gas-powered cars are outdated and undesirable.

(Photo: Tesla)