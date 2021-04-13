 Skip to main content

Video: Tesla Model Y Driver Rips Off Front Wheel in Accident, Blames Unintended Acceleration

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Earlier this year, the NHTSA determined that unintended acceleration complaints about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were not a fault of the vehicle, but driver error.

Like many auto manufacturers, Tesla gathers a lot of data about their vehicles, including what pedals are pressed, when and how hard. But that doesn't stop drivers from claiming they have experienced unintended acceleration in their vehicles. Toyota did pay $1.2B in fines after it was discovered the company's vehicles did have a problem with unintended acceleration. 

Drive Tesla Canada shares a story from Bill Aguilar, who posted a Teslacam video of his Tesla accelerating through a parking lot. The car slowly pulls into a parking space and then seems to abruptly jump a curb while accelerating out of control. The damage is massive, with the airbag deployed and one front wheel being ripped completely from the vehicle. 

While a defect with a mass-produced product is a possibility, the NHTSA stating unintended acceleration isn't a problem in Tesla vehicles could infer chances are that this incident is driver error. Time will tell as Tesla digs into the data from the car and shares that information with regulators and the public.

