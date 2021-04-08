Tesla Cybertruck Teased In New Recruiting Video In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is making big moves in China. The company opened Gigafactory Shanghai last year and has been ramping production of its high volume Model 3 and Y aggressively to meet demand. The company also received approval to build an R&D design studio as an add-on to Gigafactory Shanghai, and has listed many jobs available for the new infrastructure.

Now, Tesmanian shares a video from China being used to recruit the top talent in the country. The video features Tesla's Cybertruck, along with head of design Franz von Holzhausen.

While Franz is spraying graffiti on the wall, a woman comes up to him and says in Chinese "Franz, come check this design." Franz responds "Who did this?" Behind von Holzhausen the Cybertruck can be seen looming in the night.

Franz von Holzhausen with Cybertruck Join Tesla China Design Team Recruit Video for Possible Localized $25K Model

Detail: https://t.co/ACIV6b7Eir pic.twitter.com/7V3p2E9Bcb — Tesmanian.com (@Tesmanian_com) April 8, 2021

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck is beyond the design stage, rumors are still swirling Tesla is working on designing and manufacturing a $25,000 all-electric vehicle in China. Tesla announced at the company's investor and battery day that it hoped to have the car released by 2023, but some signs point to the vehicle coming early. This would be extremely competitive with even the lowest cost gasoline-powered cars after gas and maintenance savings are taken into account.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla