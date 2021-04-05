Tesla Has Large Hiring Push As R&D Center In China Approaches Completion

After record-setting deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is looking to continue its rapid expansion. In January, Tesla received approval for the construction of a new R&D and production facility for the company's upcoming $25,000 model.

Now an article from Tesmanian shares Tesla's large push to hire engineers and technicians in China.

The R&D center is almost built and ready to start operations, and Tesla will need many employees to get to work. The company is looking to hire recruiters to help find the top talent in China. The listed positions Tesla is looking to hire are in R&D Engineering, Vehicle Software, Vehicle Engineering, Hardware Design, Powertrain and Energy, and Material Engineering.

Tesla will be designing a China-made $25,000 vehicle. As of now, the vehicle is unnamed, but during Tesla's battery day, the company teased the vehicle, saying it aims to release it within three years. The low price will be enabled by a number of improvements, including a new battery format, a cast vehicle body reducing parts and complexity, and the latest vehicle production facilities currently being built in China.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.