 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Confirms Refreshed Tesla Model S Will Bring Back 7 Seat Option

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 5:53pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Confirms Refreshed Tesla Model S Will Bring Back 7 Seat Option

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAModel S Sedan used to have a seven seater option. Customers could select the option when building the vehicle on Tesla's site with the two jumper seats in the back of the car, which was great to fit two children. These seats were discontinued, but in an October 2020 tweet responding to a question about a return of the seats, CEO Elon Musk said "You never know." 

Now it seems that 7 seat option will be returning to the Model S refresh, although there is currently no option available on Tesla's site.

When touting the impressive specs of the Plaid Model S, Musk said the Plaid S will be the first production car to achieve a 0 to 60 under two seconds, while also having four doors and seven seats.

"The new Plaid S is our best car ever. Will be first production car to achieve 0-60mph in under 2 secs & it has four doors & seats up to 7 people."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Take On SpaceX With Plans For Space-Based Internet
Tesla Supplier AU Optronics In Talks To Manufacture Car Displays In North America: Report
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Tesla's Unusual Options Activity
Unhappy Anniversary: A Year After Pandemic Collapse, Market Looks Ahead To Q1 Earnings
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech