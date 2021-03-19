Gigapress Intended For Tesla's Cybertruck Spotted In Video

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is getting closer to finishing Gigafactory Texas.

The large factory is Tesla's newest, and it aims to produce the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, the Model 3 and Model Y.

CEO and "Technoking" Elon Musk touts the factory as a place for people to gather and enjoy nature as well.

Now a video discovered by Teslarati seems to show the machine that will make the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck won't be produced like traditional vehicles. It will be one or several solid pieces of stainless steel folded like origami to make the final triangular truck shape.

The Gigapress is Tesla's latest leap in manufacturing. It's being used now to produce the Model Y. The Gigapress reduced the Model Y's front and rear casting from hundreds of parts down to just two.

While the video from IDRA, the Gigapress manufacturer, doesn't call out Tesla by name, it does mention that a leading electric vehicle manufacturer has ordered its first 8,000-ton casting machine. Teslarati notes that the 8,000-ton metric matches what Musk said on an earnings call, pointing to an 8,000-ton machine for production of the Cybertruck.

IDRA makes the 6,000-ton casting machine used for the Model Y.

“This giant machine will be used for the production of chassis components of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, full electric lightweight goods vehicles, and SUVs." said IDRA General Manager Riccardo Ferrario.

This points to the possiblity of Tesla using the casting machine for other vehicles in the future, along with the Cybertruck.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.