Tesla Driving On Autopilot Crashes Into Michigan State Police Vehicle

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old Michigan man's Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y crashed into the back of a state police vehicle that was parked while the officer was away from the vehicle investigating a deer-vehicle collision, according to CNBC

Neither the driver or officer were injured in the accident, despite the Tesla having significant damage. The incident occurred in Eaton County. 

The patrol car had its warning lights flashing at the time of the collision. The driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license. 

Vehicles using the driver assist feature Autopilot have been shown to be safer overall than Teslas not using the system.

According to Tesla's safety report, vehicles on Autopilot travel more miles without a crash than vehicles not using the system or any of Tesla's other safety features. 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

