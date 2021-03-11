 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Video Shows Tesla Model 3 Accelerating Away From Attempted Carjacking

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Video Shows Tesla Model 3 Accelerating Away From Attempted Carjacking

All Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles sold today are surrounded by cameras, and if the owner chooses, those cameras are always recording. This comes standard on every Tesla and is referred to as TeslaCam or sentry mode.

Draper Younce, the driver of a Tesla Model 3, was surprised when an armed man ran up to his car and tried to steal the vehicle at gunpoint, he said on Twitter.

The incident occurred March 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a GoFundMe page linked underneath the video. 

He attributes his safety to the car's fast acceleration.

Commenters responding to the post say the Model 3's unique door handles also helped, as the would be car-thief reached for a traditional car handle, but was left with nothing to grab. 

Younce later shared pictures of the damage along with a screenshot of the attacker. The bullet was just inches from missing Younce and hit the bottom of the B-pillar on the car, shattering the glass and leaving a large bullet hole.

Musk responded to the story on Twitter with a "Wow!" Younce is unharmed, and said he's now taking his car to be repaired at a Tesla service center. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House
Toyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report
Mizuho Bullish On Tesla, Nio Stock: What EV Investors Need To Know
Bringing EVs To The Masses
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Tug Of War Continues Between Growth And Value, With Lower Yields Boosting Tech Early
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga