Tesla Pushes Back Delivery Dates For All Vehicles, Hinting At Strong Demand

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) typically has an end-of-quarter delivery rush. As the end of a quarter approaches, Tesla does its best to ship as many cars to customers in the U.S after fulfilling demand in other parts of the world earlier in the quarter.

Now Teslarati has noticed an update on Tesla's website, and delivery dates are looking farther away than before, even with three weeks left in the first quarter.

Tesla's most popular vehicle, Model 3, previously had a delivery estimate of two to four weeks that was then updated to "June." Now, the website estimates delivery in a time frame of two to 14 weeks.

As for the Model Y, a two-to-five-week delivery window was revised to seven to 11 weeks. This would put delivery closer to the end of the fiscal second quarter rather than the first.

Deliveries of the refreshed Model S and X were set to start in February or March, CEO Elon Musk said during the fourth-quarter earnings call, but as of the time of writing there have been no documented deliveries of the refreshed models.

Musk responded to Teslarati on Twitter and said there are still some fine details to address.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.