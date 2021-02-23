Market Overview

Tesla Solar Roof May Be Available In Canada, Europe Later This Year

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is known for being active on Twitter. He often responds to questions from Tesla fans and customers. 

Tesmanian caught two replies from Musk, who was asked about Tesla solar roof availability in both Canada and Europe.

When asked about Canada, Musk said it would come later this year, whereas for Europe, he replied "hopefully, later this year," so it seems Europe isn't as sure of a bet. 

Tesla's solar roof is a solution by the company to allow homes to generate their own solar energy while still maintaining the look of a traditional roof. For those that don't like the look of solar panels, the solar roof is a great option. 

A solar roof is generally more expensive than solar panels, but owners can still expect to make a return on their investment. 

