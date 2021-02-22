Video: Woman Runs After Driverless Tesla Model 3 In Smart Summon Mode

Although Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shown increasing sales every year, many people are not familiar with the automaker's self-driving capabilities.

While driving the car using Autopilot, owners must always pay attention. But Tesla's Smart Summon feature allows the vehicle to drive itself completely, without a person in the driver's seat, and come find the owner anywhere in a parking lot.

A story shared by Electrek shows an instance where Smart Summon caught someone off guard.

"Thyhack" on YouTube shares a sentry mode video of a woman chasing after her smart-summoning car.

You can see in the video that the vehicle cautiously exits its parking space, and proceeds to drive by two other parked cars.

Since there was no one in the driver's seat, the woman thought the car was a rollaway.

The poster shares that the woman was embarrased, but he thinks it is extremely nice of her to try to help.

After all, if you knew nothing of Tesla's self-driving abilities, what would you think watching a car drive by with no one in it?

The woman tried pressing on the front left pillar to stop the car. When he saw this, the Tesla owner stopped the smart summon and thanked the woman.

Overall, no harm was done and the Tesla owner returned to their partially summoned car.

As Tesla and other companies develop a self-driving suite, people will need to get used to seeing driverless cars. Until then, we can expect similar funny scenarios to occur.