More Pictures Of Refreshed Model S In The Wild As Deliveries Get Closer

It has been many years since the release of the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S, and in that time, the interior has remained largely unchanged. The 2012 released vehicle was considered futuristic at the time, and its looks and features mostly stood the test of time. But now Tesla is preparing its first major interior refresh, and it looks like a welcome update.

Nick George on Twitter spotted what looks to be a test Model S parked in California. He took multiple pictures of the exterior and interior of the car.

The biggest difference from the rendered screenshots is the lack of a yoke-type steering wheel, where the top was cut off in Tesla's press images. Multiple exposed wires and ports can also be seen in the prototype.

Spotted a #Tesla #ModelS #Plaid test mule in Carmel, CA today. New interior, but a regular steering wheel, no yoke! Wheel arches and overall stance is noticeably wider. pic.twitter.com/NZ2WnCQTKF — Nick George (@nickrgeorge) February 21, 2021

The side repeater cameras used for Tesla's sentry mode and Autopilot systems also appear to be larger than older versions of the vehicle. While it may be an updated piece of hardware, it more likely needs to stick out more to account for the more flared fenders in the back.

The center console is largely similar to the Model 3 and Model Y. Another feature that seems similar is the side mirrors, which may be the same as those used in the Model 3. This would cut down on parts and complexity at Tesla, adding to Tesla's margin per vehicle.

The refreshed Model S will begin deliveries by March according to Tesla's website. The vehicle starts at $79,990 and has 412 miles of range.