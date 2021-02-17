Tesla's Cybertruck Vs. Rivian's R1T: How Do These Trucks Of The Future Match Up?

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles in recent memory.

Deliveries of the Cybertruck, which was unveiled in 2019, are expected to begin at the end of 2021, with higher volume production coming the following year. The steel exoskeleton is bulletproof for up to 9mm ammo, and also comes with armored glass, which is said to be unbreakable under normal circumstances.

Although Tesla's Cybertruck looks futuristic, it's not the only futuristic offering coming for consumers this year.

In June, Rivian is expected to start selling its R1T all-electric pickup truck. The initial version will come with 300 miles of range, but a longer range, 400 mile-plus version is slated to become available in January 2022.

Rivian is backed by significant investments from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), among others.

Here's a quick breakdown of the trucks.

Range: While Tesla's Cybertruck will also have a 300-mile range version, the high-end trim, which will initially be available at the end of 2021, will have over 500 miles of range on a full charge.

This will be a record range among electric vehicles, at least by today's standards.

The longest-range electric vehicle now available is Tesla's long range Model S, with a range of 412 miles.

Design: Rivian is going with a more traditional style approach with the R1T. Overall, the vehicle looks like many other pickups you'd see on the road, minus the unique headlights.

This will probably help the vehicle when compared with the Cybertruck, which has a design that many did not take seriously at first.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reiterated the design was intentional: the body will be tough, low cost and aerodynamic.

Price: One of the most important components is price. The Cybertruck starts at $39,900 with 250 miles-plus of range and an optional $10,000 self-driving package.

Rivian's 300-mile model will start at $75,000 compared with Tesla's top-end 500-mile Cybertruck, which will cost $69,900. Rivian's advantage in this aspect is a $7,500 federal tax credit for which Tesla is ineligible at the time of writing.

If legislation supported by President Joe Biden passes, Tesla may also have the tax credit on its side.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.