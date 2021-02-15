New Tesla Roadster Patent Shows Wild Windshield Wiper Design

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Roadster is already set to be the quickest supercar on the market, with a 0-60 time below the 1.99 seconds of the already record-setting Model S Plaid. CEO Elon Musk has also said he wants the car to be able to hover up to 6 feet in the air for short periods of time.

Now a new patent shared by Teslarati shows even the windshield wipers will have a design never before seen. The wiper will be electromagnetic and have one giant blade on a rail. This would allow one giant wiper blade to move from one side of the windshield to the other, clearing the entire windshield of rain.

When not in use, the wiper blade will be tucked away under the hood. This allows a nicer looking vehicle, while also aiding in aerodynamics to keep the car as efficient as possible. Tesla's currently vehicles also hide the windshield wipers under the hood when not in use, although the current system is similar to what's found in other vehicles.

Tesla aims to release the Roadster in 2022. The final design has been achieved, and the company is working on scaling up manufacturing. The Roadster starts at $250,000, and there will be additional options that can raise the price even higher.