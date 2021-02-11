Tesla's Latest Software Update Brings TikTok, Updated Music To Cars In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for continually upgrading its vehicles even after customers take them home. The company sends out software updates for free, which add features that range anywhere from faster acceleration to fart noises used for the turn signals.

According to Electrek, Tesla's latest software update coming to China now brings TikTok into the car. This software update is being released for the Chinese New Year, just as other parts of the world received a holiday update around Christmas.

The software update also brings improvements to the QQ Music app. Voice commands should also now work better in the Chinese market. The new features are brought with the 2021.4.5 software update in China.

Normally Tesla will bring new features to all the cars in its fleet, local regulations permitting. While it's still unknown if the rest of the world will be receiving TikTok in their cars, owners are eagerly waiting for part two of the holiday update, which CEO Elon Musk teased back at the end of December.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.