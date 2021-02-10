Vanguard Purchases 57.M Tesla Shares, Becomes Third-Largest Shareholder

Market Overview

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
After joining the S&P 500, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been added to many index funds that follow the benchmark.

But large companies have been investing in Tesla for many years.

According to a 13G filing with the SEC, Vanguard has upped its investment in Tesla.

Vanguard purchased over 57 million shares, making it the thir- largest shareholder in Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk being the No. 1 holder and Susquehanna Securities No. 2, according to Investopedia.

Tesla has had an impressive run, up approximately 1,000% from its lockdown lows in March.

The company continues to increase vehicle production and deliveries by about 50% year-over-year. The company also invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares lost 5.26% Wednesday, closing at $804.82. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech