Tesla Shares Video Of World's Largest Die-Casting Machine

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla wants to simplify manufacturing and increase output. One way it's doing so is by constructing its cars in the same way toy cars are made.

This has allowed Tesla to produce a two-piece rear and front body casting as opposed to the 70-plus pieces that were previously needed before casting.

Tesla shared an impressive video on its Twitter account showing the casting at work.

At its Fremont factory, the casting machine is outside, with only a roof built around it. The machine is so large that it would not fit in the building and needed its own structure.

The same machines are being set up and used in Tesla's factories around the world.

World's biggest die casting machine pic.twitter.com/MegnFPKQfh — Tesla (@Tesla) February 5, 2021

Tesla has installed eight of the giant presses at Gigafactory Berlin. They are also in use in China to build the Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai.

During Tesla's battery and investor day, Musk said Tesla's future advantage will be in manufacturing.

The auto world is moving fully electric, and while the company makes good electric vehicles, all companies will eventually have a compelling offering, in his view.

By moving over to this die-cast production technique, Tesla hopes to significantly reduce costs and production time, while also improving safety and output.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.