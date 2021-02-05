Market Overview

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Tesla Shares Video Of World's Largest Die-Casting Machine

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla wants to simplify manufacturing and increase output. One way it's doing so is by constructing its cars in the same way toy cars are made.

This has allowed Tesla to produce a two-piece rear and front body casting as opposed to the 70-plus pieces that were previously needed before casting.

Tesla shared an impressive video on its Twitter account showing the casting at work.

At its Fremont factory, the casting machine is outside, with only a roof built around it. The machine is so large that it would not fit in the building and needed its own structure.

The same machines are being set up and used in Tesla's factories around the world.

During Tesla's battery and investor day, Musk said Tesla's future advantage will be in manufacturing.

The auto world is moving fully electric, and while the company makes good electric vehicles, all companies will eventually have a compelling offering, in his view.

By moving over to this die-cast production technique, Tesla hopes to significantly reduce costs and production time, while also improving safety and output. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

