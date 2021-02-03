Tesla May Be Using AMD GPU In New Model S, X For Gaming

Market Overview

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) newly refreshed Model S and X bring many enhancements, with some of the most obvious being the 17-inch landscape touchscreen up front, with an 8-inch secondary display for passengers in the back.

Tesla's new gaming compuer will have 10 teraflops of gaming power, which is on par with the new PlayStation 5.

Now in a story covered by Tesmanian, it seems Tesla could possibly be going forward with a Navi 23 GPU from AMD. Someone posted a diagram on Twitter showing an AMD Navi GPU interfacing with other Tesla parts. This would lead to a powerful gaming experience that could be compared to the new Microsoft and Sony gaming consoles released last year. 

CEO Elon Musk mentioned the new S and X would be able to play "Cyberpunk 2077." This game was released last year, and has advanced graphics that need a powerful system to run.

Teaser images of the new S and X show "The Witcher" on screen, a game by the same makers as "Cyberpunk 2077" that was also made into a show Musk has referenced in the past. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

