Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supercharger Factory In China Appears To Begin Operations

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supercharger Factory In China Appears To Begin Operations

One of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) biggest advantages in the electric car space is its Supercharger network. With over 20,000 chargers worldwide, Tesla owners can travel many places and get fast convenient charging. A lack of charging infrastructure is what used to make EVs inviable for road trips.

Last November, news was released that Tesla was going to spend $6.4 million on a new Supercharger factory in China. As Tesla increases sales, the company needs to build and install more Superchargers to meet the charging demands of the now thousands of road tripping Tesla vehicles.

It appears the Supercharger Factory has officially started operation.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Competition Intensifies For Commercial Vehicle Battery Makers
Amazon, Alphabet Earnings Pack A Wallop, Helping Drive Early Market Strength
$1,000, 5 Years Later: Ford's Bumpy Ride
Tesla FCC Filing Reveals Plan For New Tech To Allow Easy Unlocking Of Vehicles
Elon Musk's Neuralink Chip Allows Monkey To Play Video Games With Its Mind
Tesla Begins EV Sales In Israel One Month After Getting Approval
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.