Tesla Model S Refresh Can Gain 200 Miles Of Range In 15 Minutes

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made the most appealing electric vehicles for many reasons, but the Supercharger network is near the top of the list. With over 20,000 chargers worldwide, Tesla owners can feel free to drive almost anywhere without worrying about where to plug in.

Now Teslarati has spotted some interesting information on Tesla's website regarding the refreshed Model S. On Tesla's website, it says the new Model S can gain 200 miles of range with only 15 minutes of charging. This would make the new Model S the fastest charging car, by range gained, in Tesla's current fleet. The Model 3, which used to hold the title, gains 175 miles of range in the same amount of time.

The current Model S being sold today still uses the older 18650 cell form, but with a new chemistry, which was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk during Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call. The new chemistry allows for faster more efficient charging. Tesla will eventually move all Model S over to the new 4680 cell factor, but Tesla is still ramping up production.

Photo courtesy of Tesla