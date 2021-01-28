Market Overview

New Tesla Model S Doesn't Have Gear Stalk, Will Change Gears Automatically

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 4:03pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled its highly anticipated refreshed Model S and X vehicles. While the exteriors only received minor changes, the interior of the vehicles are dramatically different.

One of the most interesting features is the lack of any kind of stalk, which traditionally were used for things like windshield wipers or changing gear from drive to reverse.

On the new steering wheel, you can find turn signals, windshield wipers, an autopilot button, and all of the other features that used to be found on a stalk. But the question remained how would one switch from drive to reverse? CEO Elon Musk responded on Twitter:

In case the car gets it wrong, the gear can be changed via the touch screen. This is a pretty radical change, but Musk added that once you "...drive without using a PRND stalk/stick for a few days, it gets very annoying to go back."

