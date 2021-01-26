Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Dashcam Records Shooter Firing Gun At Vehicle: Electrek

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 5:49pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Dashcam Records Shooter Firing Gun At Vehicle: Electrek

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles have a built-in dashcam, called TeslaCam, that is standard with the car. There are four cameras surrounding the car recording at all times, as long as the owner sets the system up.

A story from Electrek details the video of a Tesla owner in Nashville, Tennessee, whose TeslaCam caught a person shooting at his car while driving. The owner posted the clips to Reddit, where members were able to identify the license plate, make, model and VIN. The owner took this information to the Nashville Police Department ;and is awaiting the results of the investigation.

The owner said the attack was unprovoked. They simply passed the SUV, but shortly after it sped up next to them and started shooting.

While this is a scary incident, it's great news the owner was unharmed and has all the information to send to the police.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Gets In On The GameStop Fun, Touts WallStreetBets In Tweet
Nancy Pelosi Buys Tesla Calls, Stands To Benefit From New Biden EV Plan
Charging Infrastructure SPAC Plays: Is EVGo The Best Of The Bunch?
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink On ESG Investing
Tesla To Share In $3.5B European Union Battery Aid: Report
Why These EV Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.