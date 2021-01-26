Tesla Dashcam Records Shooter Firing Gun At Vehicle: Electrek

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles have a built-in dashcam, called TeslaCam, that is standard with the car. There are four cameras surrounding the car recording at all times, as long as the owner sets the system up.

A story from Electrek details the video of a Tesla owner in Nashville, Tennessee, whose TeslaCam caught a person shooting at his car while driving. The owner posted the clips to Reddit, where members were able to identify the license plate, make, model and VIN. The owner took this information to the Nashville Police Department ;and is awaiting the results of the investigation.

The owner said the attack was unprovoked. They simply passed the SUV, but shortly after it sped up next to them and started shooting.

While this is a scary incident, it's great news the owner was unharmed and has all the information to send to the police.

