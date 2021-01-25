Market Overview

2021 Tesla Model S Refresh Spotted Leaving Test Track

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Back in December, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shut down its Model S and X production lines for retooling. Many believed this was so the company could get ready for a highly anticipated interior and exterior refresh of the aging vehicles. Production resumed in early January. 

Now Teslarati has spotted what they believe to be the refreshed Model S leaving a test track near Tesla's Fremont factory. Teslarati notes several changes, including a wider body, wider wheels, a new front air intake, a new rear bumper, and modified fog lights. 

The exterior of the vehicle does not seem dramatically different from the Model S sold today. Since its debut in 2012, the Model S interior and exterior have remained largely unchanged. To date, the vehicle has received a new nosecone, several different wheels have been offered, and new autopilot camera placements have been made. 

Benzinga's Take: The big unknown is the interior. Many speculate the portrait screen will be updated to better match the current Model 3 and Y screen. The Cybertruck, which will be released at the end of the year, was revealed with a 17-inch landscape screen that would be a great fit for the S and X refresh. We may learn more on Tesla's earnings call on Jan. 27. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

