Tesla Takes Charge: Battery Manufacturing Shown Close To Fully Automated In Teaser Video

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released video from inside its new battery cell manufacturing facility that the company talked about during its battery and investor day. The video showed many impressive machines making hundreds or thousands of battery cells, the current limiting factor in Tesla's supply chain.

Come work on cell / battery production at Giga Texas & Giga Berlin! https://t.co/PhsI5bb0uD pic.twitter.com/jEUatMLDmE — Tesla (@Tesla) January 17, 2021

As covered by Teslarati, it turns out there may be some interesting details to be found in the video. While Tesla is working to make its own battery cells, it is still purchasing from partners and bringing down battery prices.

The video shows Tesla's battery factory is highly automated. CEO Elon Musk talked in the past about a fully automated factory to build the Model 3, requiring little to no human interaction. That dream fell through when Musk realized humans were very important. But this battery factory looks like it is moving closer to Musk's initial vision.

Tesla's 4680 battery pack was recently leaked, and these are the cells that will be going into that pack. It seems the battery cells are being created, sorted, and stored in clean rooms, with all of these processes being automated. When compared with typical battery production factories, there are far fewer human workers to be seen in Tesla's video. These advances could help reduce battery and vehicle prices while also relieving some of Tesla's supply constraints.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.