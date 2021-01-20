Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chevy Teams With Disney To Reveal New Bolt EUV On Valentine's Day

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Chevy Teams With Disney To Reveal New Bolt EUV On Valentine's Day

General Motors Company (NYSE: GMannounced Tuesday through Chevrolet that it will be teaming up with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to unveil its new 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV on Feb. 14.

"Realizing the dream of an all-electric future will require more than just technology — it’s about having the desire, imagination and ingenuity to build a better tomorrow," according to the automaker.

Chevrolet said the new 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV will be available this summer. 

Benzinga's Take: Not much information has been revealed, but the rear of the EUV is seen. The crossover version of the Chevy Bolt does seem a bit taller and more spacious.

The crossover segment is one of the most popular in America, so it makes sense for Chevy to update the Bolt line with a crossover option to complement its existing hatchback. 

Photo courtesy of GM.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + GM)

Wednesday's Market Minute: GM Could Turn Day-Traders Into Value Investors
Morgan Stanley Impresses With Earnings, Buttressed By Robust Investment Banking
ROCE Insights For Walt Disney
5 Things You Might Not Know About Joe Biden
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Netflix Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chasing Tesla, Major Tech Companies Team With Automakers To Enter EV Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.