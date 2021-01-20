Chevy Teams With Disney To Reveal New Bolt EUV On Valentine's Day

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced Tuesday through Chevrolet that it will be teaming up with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to unveil its new 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV on Feb. 14.

"Realizing the dream of an all-electric future will require more than just technology — it’s about having the desire, imagination and ingenuity to build a better tomorrow," according to the automaker.

Chevrolet said the new 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV will be available this summer.

Benzinga's Take: Not much information has been revealed, but the rear of the EUV is seen. The crossover version of the Chevy Bolt does seem a bit taller and more spacious.

The crossover segment is one of the most popular in America, so it makes sense for Chevy to update the Bolt line with a crossover option to complement its existing hatchback.

Photo courtesy of GM.