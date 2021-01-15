Tesla Looks To Sell Model S, X Inventory By End Of January, Hinting At Refresh

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S and X vehicles have remained largely unchanged since initial release. The vehicles have received updates to batteries, suspension and other small areas, but the interior and exterior look and features are very similar to the Model S first released in 2012.

Now Electrek is reporting that Tesla is directing its employees to get rid of all Model S and X inventory by the end of the month. While it's normal for a business to want to sell its product, having a push like this before the end of the quarter is quite unusual.

In December, Tesla shut down production of the Model S and X to make improvements to the production lines. The lines were shut down for almost an entire month.

Rumors of a refresh of the Model S and X have been swirling for a while. Tesla hacker Green has shared details found in his Tesla's code hinting at new interior features such as a driver- and passenger-monitoring camera.

Green has a very good track record, and historically, the features he finds in the code come to life within months of discovery.

Benzinga's Take: This refresh has been talked about by fans for years. People have constantly been asking CEO Elon Musk on Twitter about design changes. Pent-up demand for the expensive luxury vehicles could be unleashed if the refresh does occur. It's also expected to bring Tesla's Plaid Model S with 4680 battery cells.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.