Tesla Model Y Crash Test Video Shows Why It Received 5 Star Safety In All Categories

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has some of the safest cars on the road. Whether it's avoiding accidents or protecting passengers when an accident occurs, National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) testing has shown Tesla vehicles have some of the lowest probability of injury of any car.

Now, the Model Y crash test video has been released, and the results look good. According to the NHTSA website, the Model Y scored 5 stars in every category. Specifically, the rollover test showed a rollover risk of only 7.9%, compared with the Chevy Equinox, a similarly sized gas-powered vehicle, with a rollover risk of 18.5%, more than double.

