Early Pictures Of Third Row Tesla Model Y Emerge

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Last night, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released the Standard Range Model Y, a more affordable variant of its highly popular crossover EV. The company also allowed the seven-seat upgrade, allowing an optional small third row to the Model Y.

Tesla has not yet released pictures of the Model Y's third row, but someone has seen the seven-seat vehicle. Teslarati shared the pictures, and the vehicle looks like it may be a bit roomier than people anticipated.

screenshot_2021-01-08_at_1.05.44_pm.png

The third row also seems to be easily accessible. The second row can move forward, allowing a person to enter the third row. While it's still a small area and probably best suited for kids, adults could probably fit back there in a pinch.

