Tesla Sells Out Of Q1 Supply Of Model Y In China Just Days After Opening Order Page: Report

At the start of 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) opened up the order page for the Model Y in China. Tesla has been working to expand Gigafactory Shanghai to mass-produce the Model Y for sale in China and export to neighboring areas including Australia and parts of Europe.

Now a report from Electrek shows Tesla has already received enough orders to exhaust its supply of the popular vehicle for the first three months of 2021.

The order page has only been live for about six days, but the delivery estimate on Tesla's site is showing that orders will not be filled until the second quarter of 2021. The performance version is being quoted as available in the third quarter of the year.

A study covered Tuesday said Tesla may already be producing 3,000 Model Ys per week at Gigafactory Shanghai. If accurate, that would mean Tesla received over 36,000 Model Y orders in six days, or 6,000 orders per day, double the amount of Model Y the company is currently able to produce.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.